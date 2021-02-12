Alaska National Guard delivers holiday gifts to remote villages for 66th year

Capt. Trevor Bunkers, left, and Maj. Brandon Burns, right, both pilots assigned to 211th Rescue Squadron fly an HC-130J Combat King II aircraft en route to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska from Nome, Dec. 2, 2021. Arctic Guardians of 176th Wing helped transport gifts to Bethel and Nome for further delivery to the villages of Chevak and Buckland, respectively, for Operation Santa Claus 2021. Op Santa is an Alaska National Guard annual community outreach program that provides gifts, books, school supplies and stocking stuffers to children in rural Alaskan communities. This year marks the 66th year of the program, which began in 1956 after the village of St. Mary's experienced a year of hardship and the Alaska Air National Guard flew in gifts and supplies donated by the local community. The Alaska National Guard was able to continue the tradition this year and safely provide gifts despite COVID-19. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Dana Rosso/Released).

