    Alaska National Guard delivers holiday gifts to remote villages for 66th year

    Alaska National Guard delivers holiday gifts to remote villages for 66th year

    BETHEL, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2021

    Photo by Dana Rosso 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Alaska Army National Guard Sgt. Randell Andrew, an armory attendant in Bethel assigned to B Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, forklifts pallets of gifts from an HC-130J Combat King II aircraft Dec. 2, 2021, at Bethel, Alaska, before they are loaded onto an UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter for further delivery to Chevak as part of Operation Santa Claus 2021. Op Santa is an Alaska National Guard annual community outreach program that provides gifts, books, school supplies and stocking stuffers to children in rural Alaskan communities. This year marks the 66th year of the program, which began in 1956 after the village of St. Mary's experienced a year of hardship and the Alaska Air National Guard flew in gifts and supplies donated by the local community. The Alaska National Guard was able to continue the tradition this year and safely provide gifts despite COVID-19. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Dana Rosso/Released).

