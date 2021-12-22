A new U.S. Marine of Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, is welcomed by a loved one following a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Dec. 22, 2021. As recruits, their only means of contact were through letters during their 13-week training cycle. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2021 16:11
|Photo ID:
|6990757
|VIRIN:
|231222-M-CI314-1161
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.13 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hotel Company Graduation Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
