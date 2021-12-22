Hotel Company Graduation Ceremony

A new U.S. Marine of Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, is welcomed by a loved one following a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Dec. 22, 2021. As recruits, their only means of contact were through letters during their 13-week training cycle. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

Date Taken: 12.22.2021