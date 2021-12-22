Hotel Company Graduation Ceremony

New U.S. Marines with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, stand at attention before giving the guidons to their drill instructors during a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Dec. 22, 2021. Before the platoons were dismissed, the guides retired their guidons to their drill instructors. These were the Marines who carried the characteristics of a good leader throughout recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
