    Hotel Company Graduation Ceremony [Image 3 of 5]

    Hotel Company Graduation Ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps drill instructors with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, stand in formation during a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Dec. 22, 2021. Following graduation, Marines were given 10 days of leave before taking the next step in training at the School of Infantry at Marine Corps base Camp Pendleton, Calif. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2021
    Date Posted: 12.22.2021 16:11
    Photo ID: 6990755
    VIRIN: 231222-M-CI314-1090
    Resolution: 5994x3996
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hotel Company Graduation Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Recruits
    Marines
    Recruit Training
    MCRDSD

