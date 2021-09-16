Date Taken: 09.16.2021 Date Posted: 12.22.2021 08:40 Photo ID: 6990276 VIRIN: 210916-D-D0441-1004 Resolution: 640x360 Size: 110.04 KB Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Shop service centers recognized for outstanding support to Oklahoma Air Logistics Center [Image 4 of 4], by Catherine Hopkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.