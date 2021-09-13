Shop service centers recognized for outstanding support to Oklahoma Air Logistics Center

Defense Logistics Agency Aviation at Oklahoma City Commander Air Force Col. Jason Kalin, 4th from left, recognizes employees in MQQ, MRR, MWW shop service centers Sept 13, 2021, for their outstanding support to Oklahoma Air Logistics Center customers on Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. (Photo by Carl Eggleston)
