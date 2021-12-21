Makai Recreation Center Water Distribution

211221-M-ZJ641-1082



JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Dec. 21, 2021) U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Terrell Coleman assigned to 647 Logistics Readiness Squadron, delivers bottled water near the Makai Recreation Center at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) in support water quality efforts. The JBPHH water quality recovery is a joint U.S. military initiative working closely with the State of Hawaii, Department of Health, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, U.S. government and independent organizations to restore a safe water delivery system to JBPHH military housing communities through testing, treatment, and repair. For detailed information, including available resources and locations, and news, go to www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Hannah Adams)

