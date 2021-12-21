Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Makai Recreation Center Water Distribution [Image 3 of 3]

    Makai Recreation Center Water Distribution

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Hannah Adams 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    211221-M-ZJ641-1082

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Dec. 21, 2021) U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Terrell Coleman assigned to 647 Logistics Readiness Squadron, delivers bottled water near the Makai Recreation Center at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) in support water quality efforts. The JBPHH water quality recovery is a joint U.S. military initiative working closely with the State of Hawaii, Department of Health, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, U.S. government and independent organizations to restore a safe water delivery system to JBPHH military housing communities through testing, treatment, and repair. For detailed information, including available resources and locations, and news, go to www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Hannah Adams)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2021
    Date Posted: 12.22.2021 00:50
    Photo ID: 6990120
    VIRIN: 211221-M-ZJ641-1082
    Resolution: 8441x5627
    Size: 872.72 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makai Recreation Center Water Distribution [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Hannah Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Makai Recreation Center Water Distribution
    Makai Recreation Center Water Distribution
    Makai Recreation Center Water Distribution

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RedHill
    SafeWaters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT