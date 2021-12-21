211221-M-ZJ641-1018



JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Dec. 21, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jesus Medellin, motor transport operator with Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistic Group, fills a bottle with clean water near the Makai Recreation Center on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) in support of the water quality recovery effort. The JBPHH water quality recovery is a joint U.S. military initiative working closely with the State of Hawaii, Department of Health, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, U.S. government and independent organizations to restore a safe water delivery system to JBPHH military housing communities through testing, treatment, and repair. For detailed information, including available resources and locations, and news, go to www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Hannah Adams)

Date Taken: 12.21.2021
Location: HONOLULU, HI, US
This work, Makai Recreation Center Water Distribution [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Hannah Adams