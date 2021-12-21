Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makai Recreation Center Water Distribution

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Hannah Adams 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    211221-M-ZJ641-1021

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Dec. 21, 2021) A Marine assigned to Combat Logistic Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, fills a bottle with clean water near the Makai Recreation Center on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) in support of the water quality recovery effort. The JBPHH water quality recovery is a joint U.S. military initiative working closely with the State of Hawaii, Department of Health, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, U.S. government and independent organizations to restore a safe water delivery system to JBPHH military housing communities through testing, treatment, and repair. For detailed information, including available resources and locations, and news, go to www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Hannah Adams)

