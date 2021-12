U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Jason Kronebusch, assigned to the 103rd Civil Support Team, Alaska Army National Guard, places a wreath on the gravestone of a fallen service member gravestone at the Fort Richardson National Cemetery, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 19, 2021. Wreaths Across America honors military members and their families, and remembers those who served. The event has participating members place wreaths on fallen service members’ gravestones, and also displays ceremonial wreaths for each branch of service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mario Calabro)

