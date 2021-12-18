U.S. Army veteran Gene Horner, left, plays Taps to honor fallen service members during the Wreaths Across America event at the Fort Richardson National Cemetery, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 19, 2021. Wreaths Across America honors military members and their families, and remembers those who served. The event has participating members’ place wreaths on fallen service members’ gravestones, and also displays ceremonial wreaths for each branch of service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mario Calabro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.18.2021 Date Posted: 12.21.2021 23:17 Photo ID: 6990079 VIRIN: 211218-F-ET937-1173 Resolution: 5087x3634 Size: 3.66 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wreaths Across America [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Mario Calabro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.