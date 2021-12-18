Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wreaths Across America [Image 5 of 9]

    Wreaths Across America

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mario Calabro 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Ceremonial wreaths sit at the Fort Richardson National Cemetery on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 19, 2021. Wreaths Across America honors military members and their families, and remembers those who served. The event has participating members’ place wreaths on fallen service members’ gravestones, and also displays ceremonial wreaths for each branch of service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mario Calabro)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2021
    Date Posted: 12.21.2021 23:17
    Photo ID: 6990078
    VIRIN: 211218-F-ET937-1188
    Resolution: 3051x2179
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Wreaths Across America
    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
    JBER

