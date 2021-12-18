Ceremonial wreaths sit at the Fort Richardson National Cemetery on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 19, 2021. Wreaths Across America honors military members and their families, and remembers those who served. The event has participating members’ place wreaths on fallen service members’ gravestones, and also displays ceremonial wreaths for each branch of service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mario Calabro)

