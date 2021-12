Coast Guard spreads holiday cheer to D.C. community

Petty Officer 1st Class Brittany Rytky helps a student pick out a holiday gift bag at Anita J. Turner Elementary School in Washington D.C. on December 21st, 2021. As part of the St. Elizabeth's Campus Holiday Gift Drive, Coast Guard and Department of Homeland Security personnel donated 175 gift bags and 215 winter jackets. Volunteers then distributed the items to students and families of Turner Elementary to support the D.C. community. (USCG Photo by Patrick Ferraris)

