Coast Guard and Department of Homeland Security volunteers pose with gift bags at Anita J. Turner Elementary School in Washington D.C. on December 21st, 2021. As part of the St. Elizabeth's Campus Holiday Gift Drive, USCG and DHS personnel donated 175 gift bags and 215 winter jackets. Volunteers then distributed the items to students and families of Turner Elementary to support the D.C. community. (USCG Photo by Patrick Ferraris)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.21.2021 Date Posted: 12.21.2021 15:08 Photo ID: 6989629 VIRIN: 211221-G-JQ448-001 Resolution: 2048x1123 Size: 1.59 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard spreads holiday cheer to D.C. community [Image 4 of 4], by Patrick Ferraris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.