    Coast Guard spreads holiday cheer to D.C. community [Image 4 of 4]

    Coast Guard spreads holiday cheer to D.C. community

    UNITED STATES

    12.21.2021

    Photo by Patrick Ferraris 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Shanice Brooks hands a student a winter jacket at Anita J. Turner Elementary School in Washington D.C. on December 21st, 2021. As part of the St. Elizabeth's Campus Holiday Gift Drive, Coast Guard and Department of Homeland Security personnel donated 175 gift bags and 215 winter jackets. Volunteers then distributed the items to students and families of Turner Elementary to support the D.C. community. (USCG Photo by Patrick Ferraris)

    holiday
    Coast Guard
    students
    Partnership in Education
    civil rights directorate

