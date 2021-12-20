JTF-SD celebrates Space Force's 2nd birthday

SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Joint Task Force-Space Defense Space Troopers watch the Chief of Space Operations birthday message video as part of the organization's ceremony recognizing the Space Force's second birthday at the National Space Defense Center on Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Dec. 20, 2021. During the ceremony, Brig. Gen. Dennis Bythewood, JTF-SD's deputy commander and senior ranking Guardian, joked how as the youngest of six, "the Space Force is used to hand me down uniforms and the struggle to find its place in the family similar to most families with multiple siblings but he's excited about the progress we've made as a service and what we will accomplish in our third year." (U.S. Space Force photo by Dennis Rogers)

