SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Chief Master Sgt. Jacob Simmons, Joint Task Force-Space Defense command senior enlisted leader, continues the unplanned tradition of toasting to the newest U.S. armed service with red plastic cups during the organization's Space Force second birthday celebration at the National Space Defense Center on Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Dec. 20, 2021. About thirty Space Troopers gathered for the celebration which included playing the Chief of Space Operations birthday message video and reviewing the force's 4Cs of the Guardian Ideal. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dennis Rogers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.20.2021 Date Posted: 12.21.2021 14:51 Photo ID: 6989627 VIRIN: 211220-F-WR604-0005 Resolution: 6502x4335 Size: 3.24 MB Location: SCHRIEVER SFB, CO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JTF-SD celebrates Space Force's 2nd birthday [Image 3 of 3], by Dennis Rodgers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.