JTF-SD celebrates Space Force's 2nd birthday

SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Joint Task Force-Space Defense Guardians prepare to the cut the cake during a ceremony in honor of the Space Force's second birthday at the National Space Defense Center on Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Dec. 20, 2021. Pictured from left are Brig. Gen. Dennis Bythewood, JTF-SD's deputy commander and senior ranking Guardian, Tech. Sgt. Lindsey Conley, JTF-SD's newest Guardian, Col. Scott Brodeur, JTF-SD director of operations, and Chief Master Sgt. Jacob Simmons, JTF-SD command senior enlisted leader. About thirty Space Troopers gathered for the celebration which included playing the Chief of Space Operations birthday message video and reviewing the force's 4Cs of the Guardian Ideal. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dennis Rogers)

