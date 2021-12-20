Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-SD celebrates Space Force's 2nd birthday [Image 1 of 3]

    JTF-SD celebrates Space Force's 2nd birthday

    SCHRIEVER SFB, CO, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2021

    Photo by Dennis Rodgers 

    Joint Task Force-Space Defense

    SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Joint Task Force-Space Defense Guardians prepare to the cut the cake during a ceremony in honor of the Space Force's second birthday at the National Space Defense Center on Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Dec. 20, 2021. Pictured from left are Brig. Gen. Dennis Bythewood, JTF-SD's deputy commander and senior ranking Guardian, Tech. Sgt. Lindsey Conley, JTF-SD's newest Guardian, Col. Scott Brodeur, JTF-SD director of operations, and Chief Master Sgt. Jacob Simmons, JTF-SD command senior enlisted leader. About thirty Space Troopers gathered for the celebration which included playing the Chief of Space Operations birthday message video and reviewing the force's 4Cs of the Guardian Ideal. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dennis Rogers)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2021
    Date Posted: 12.21.2021 14:51
    Photo ID: 6989626
    VIRIN: 211220-F-WR604-0003
    Resolution: 7156x4770
    Size: 4.49 MB
    Location: SCHRIEVER SFB, CO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, JTF-SD celebrates Space Force's 2nd birthday [Image 3 of 3], by Dennis Rodgers, identified by DVIDS

    Activities and Events

    Space Command
    U.S. Space Force
    JTF-SD

