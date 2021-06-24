Airmen and Guardians from Peterson-Schriever Garrison receive playing cards during the Poker 5K Run hosted by the P-S GAR Safety office and the Air Force Sergeants Association at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, June 24, 2021. Throughout the run, participants drew a card at the designated stations and the top-five runners with the best hand won various prizes including, gift cards, a free Air Force Sergeants Association membership and more.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2021 Date Posted: 12.21.2021 14:43 Photo ID: 6989620 VIRIN: 210624-F-SK775-1050 Resolution: 4788x7360 Size: 4.38 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, National Safety Month ends with 5K Poker Run [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Alexus Wilcox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.