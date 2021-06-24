National Safety Month ends with 5K Poker Run

Airmen and Guardians from Peterson-Schriever Garrison receive playing cards during the Poker 5K Run hosted by the P-S GAR Safety office and the Air Force Sergeants Association at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, June 24, 2021. Throughout the run, participants drew a card at the designated stations and the top-five runners with the best hand won various prizes including, gift cards, a free Air Force Sergeants Association membership and more.
|06.24.2021
|12.21.2021 14:43
|6989620
|210624-F-SK775-1050
|4788x7360
|4.38 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
