National Safety Month ends with 5K Poker Run

Airmen and Guardians from Peterson-Schriever Garrison perform warm-up exercises before the Poker 5K Run at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, June 24, 2021. The P-S GAR Safety office and Air Force Sergeants Association organized the event to promote a healthy lifestyle during National Safety Month recognized each year in June.
