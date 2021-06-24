Airmen and Guardians from Peterson-Schriever Garrison run during a Poker 5K Run event at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, June 24, 2021. The P-S GAR Safety office and the Air Force Sergeants Association hosted this event to promote running safety and fitness assessments returning July 2021.
This work, National Safety Month ends with 5K Poker Run [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Alexus Wilcox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
