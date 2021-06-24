Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Safety Month ends with 5K Poker Run [Image 1 of 3]

    National Safety Month ends with 5K Poker Run

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexus Wilcox 

    Peterson Schriever Garrison

    Airmen and Guardians from Peterson-Schriever Garrison run during a Poker 5K Run event at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, June 24, 2021. The P-S GAR Safety office and the Air Force Sergeants Association hosted this event to promote running safety and fitness assessments returning July 2021.

    TAGS

    National Safety Month 5k Poker Run AFSA Air Force Sergeants Association

