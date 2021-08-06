U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Robert C. McConnell (right), the former 17th Test Squadron commander receives the meritorious service medal for his time in command at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, June 8, 2021. McConnell will be completing senior development education at Maxwell AFB, Alabama, as a part of the Schriever Scholars program.
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2021 14:33
|Photo ID:
|6989606
|VIRIN:
|060821-F-SK775-1022
|Resolution:
|3138x4442
|Size:
|2.1 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 17th TS changes command [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Alexus Wilcox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
