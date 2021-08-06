17th TS changes command

U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Robert C. McConnell (right), the former 17th Test Squadron commander receives the meritorious service medal for his time in command at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, June 8, 2021. McConnell will be completing senior development education at Maxwell AFB, Alabama, as a part of the Schriever Scholars program.

