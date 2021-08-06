Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    17th TS changes command [Image 2 of 3]

    17th TS changes command

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexus Wilcox 

    Peterson Schriever Garrison

    U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Christopher W. McLeod (right), the new 17th Test Squadron commander receives guidon from U.S. Space Force Col. Peter J. Flores (left), Provisional Space Training and Readiness Delta commander at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, during the change of command ceremony at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, June 8, 2021. McLeod has had assignments in aircraft maintenance, satellite command and control operations, intercontinental ballistic missile launch operations and space-based missile warning.

    Date Taken: 06.08.2021
    Date Posted: 12.21.2021 14:33
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 17th TS changes command [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Alexus Wilcox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    17th Test Squadron 17th TS

