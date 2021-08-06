17th TS changes command

U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Christopher W. McLeod (right), the new 17th Test Squadron commander receives guidon from U.S. Space Force Col. Peter J. Flores (left), Provisional Space Training and Readiness Delta commander at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, during the change of command ceremony at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, June 8, 2021. McLeod has had assignments in aircraft maintenance, satellite command and control operations, intercontinental ballistic missile launch operations and space-based missile warning.

