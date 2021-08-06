17th TS changes command

U.S. Space Force Col. Peter J. Flores (left), Provisional Space Training and Readiness Delta commander; U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Robert C. McConnell (middle), former 17th Test Squadron commander; and U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Christopher W. McLeod (right), new 17th TS commander participate in the 17th TS change of command ceremony at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, June 8, 2021. The 17th TS is responsible for evaluating the capability of systems to meet warfighter needs through planning, executing, and reporting independent operational tests and evaluations.

