Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    17th TS changes command [Image 1 of 3]

    17th TS changes command

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexus Wilcox 

    Peterson Schriever Garrison

    U.S. Space Force Col. Peter J. Flores (left), Provisional Space Training and Readiness Delta commander; U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Robert C. McConnell (middle), former 17th Test Squadron commander; and U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Christopher W. McLeod (right), new 17th TS commander participate in the 17th TS change of command ceremony at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, June 8, 2021. The 17th TS is responsible for evaluating the capability of systems to meet warfighter needs through planning, executing, and reporting independent operational tests and evaluations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2021
    Date Posted: 12.21.2021 14:33
    Photo ID: 6989599
    VIRIN: 060821-F-SK775-1031
    Resolution: 4676x4237
    Size: 2.74 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 17th TS changes command [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Alexus Wilcox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    17th TS changes command
    17th TS changes command
    17th TS changes command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    17th Test Squadron 17th TS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT