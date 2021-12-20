Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Hawaii Granulated Activated Carbon Water System Flush [Image 4 of 4]

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2021

    Photo by Seaman Chris Thomas 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    211220-N-FD567-1129

    PEARL CITY, Hawaii (Dec. 20, 2021) Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command and military personnel observe the first water system flush through Granulated Activated Carbon filters from the Waiawa shaft water supply. The Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) water quality recovery is a joint U.S. military initiative working closely with the State of Hawaii, Department of Health, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, U.S. government and independent organizations to restore a safe water delivery system to JBPHH military housing communities through testing, treatment, and repair. For detailed information, including available resources and locations, and news, go to www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Thomas)

