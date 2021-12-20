NAVFAC Hawaii Granulated Activated Carbon Water System Flush

211220-N-FD567-1129



PEARL CITY, Hawaii (Dec. 20, 2021) Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command and military personnel observe the first water system flush through Granulated Activated Carbon filters from the Waiawa shaft water supply. The Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) water quality recovery is a joint U.S. military initiative working closely with the State of Hawaii, Department of Health, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, U.S. government and independent organizations to restore a safe water delivery system to JBPHH military housing communities through testing, treatment, and repair. For detailed information, including available resources and locations, and news, go to www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Thomas)

