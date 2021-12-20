211220-N-FD567-1029



PEARL CITY, Hawaii (Dec. 20, 2021) Lt. Keji Aderibigbe, Assistant Operations Officer at Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC), Hawaii, and NAVFAC personnel set-up protective tarps to filter and flush water from the Waiawa shaft water supply. The Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) water quality recovery is a joint U.S. military initiative working closely with the State of Hawaii, Department of Health, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, U.S. government and independent organizations to restore a safe water delivery system to JBPHH military housing communities through testing, treatment, and repair. For detailed information, including available resources and locations, and news, go to www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Thomas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.20.2021 Date Posted: 12.20.2021 23:38 Photo ID: 6988594 VIRIN: 211220-N-FD567-1029 Resolution: 3492x2494 Size: 1.18 MB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Hawaii Granulated Activated Carbon Water System Flush [Image 4 of 4], by SN Chris Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.