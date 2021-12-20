211220-N-FD567-1107



PEARL CITY, Hawaii (Dec. 20, 2021) Lt. Cmdr. John Daly, Director of Facility Engineering and Acquisition Division, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Hawaii, briefs Sailors on filtering and flushing water from the Waiawa shaft water supply. The Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) water quality recovery is a joint U.S. military initiative working closely with the State of Hawaii, Department of Health, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, U.S. government and independent organizations to restore a safe water delivery system to JBPHH military housing communities through testing, treatment, and repair. For detailed information, including available resources and locations, and news, go to www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Thomas)

211220-N-FD567-1107, NAVFAC Hawaii Granulated Activated Carbon Water System Flush [Image 4 of 4], by SN Chris Thomas