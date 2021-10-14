Faces of MCIPAC: Cpl. Matthew Niño - Beyond Expectations

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Matthew Niño, a barracks manager with Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, schedules routine maintenance work at Company B barracks on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 14, 2021. As a barracks manager, Niño is responsible for the upkeep and maintenance of his barracks, and directly supports unit morale and cohesion through the constant improvements and renovations he oversees for the barracks. Niño is a native of McAllen, Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ricardo Deseanogomez)

