    Faces of MCIPAC: Cpl. Matthew Niño - Beyond Expectations [Image 4 of 9]

    Faces of MCIPAC: Cpl. Matthew Niño - Beyond Expectations

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.14.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ricardo Deseanogomez 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Matthew Niño, a barracks manager with Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, poses for an environmental portrait at Company B barracks on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 14, 2021. As a barracks manager, Niño is responsible for the upkeep and maintenance of his barracks, and directly supports unit morale and cohesion through the constant improvements and renovations he oversees for the barracks. Niño is a native of McAllen, Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ricardo Deseanogomez)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Faces of MCIPAC: Cpl. Matthew Niño - Beyond Expectations [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Ricardo Deseanogomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    usmc
    U.S. Marine Corps
    MCIPAC
    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

