    Newly Built Barracks Craft APL 67 Moored in Yokosuka [Image 2 of 3]

    Newly Built Barracks Craft APL 67 Moored in Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    10.20.2021

    Photo by Ryo Isobe 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 20, 2021) —The yard tug Menominee (YT 807) prepares to move the auxiliary personnel lighter (APL) 67, a berthing barge new to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

