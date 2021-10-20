YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 20, 2021) —The yard tug Menominee (YT 807) prepares to move the auxiliary personnel lighter (APL) 67, a berthing barge new to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Tetsuya Morita)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.20.2021 Date Posted: 10.21.2021 19:53 Photo ID: 6900546 VIRIN: 211020-N-NS063-1143 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 1.64 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Newly Built Barracks Craft APL 67 Moored in Yokosuka [Image 3 of 3], by Tetsuya Morita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.