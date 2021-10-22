Andersen AFB hosts a NCO Professional Enhancement Seminar

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nhin Vong, assigned to the 736th Security Forces Squadron, raises his hand during a Professional Enhancement Seminar at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Oct. 22, 2021. The purpose of the NCO PES is to refresh Staff Sgts. on things they learned at Airmen Leadership School. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Breanna Gossett)

