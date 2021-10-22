U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jonathan Crandell 36th Wing career assistance advisor, speaks to a class of Noncommissioned officers during a professional enhancement seminar at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Oct. 22, 2021. Crandell’s role as a career assistance advisor is to be a counselor to all Airmen and responsible for providing professional development opportunities to help strengthen their leadership skills, teamwork, followership and communication. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Breanna Gossett)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2021 19:31
|Photo ID:
|6900521
|VIRIN:
|211022-F-MH881-1682
|Resolution:
|4542x3022
|Size:
|2.5 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Andersen AFB hosts a NCO Professional Enhancement Seminar [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Breanna Gossett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
