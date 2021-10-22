Andersen AFB hosts a NCO Professional Enhancement Seminar

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jonathan Crandell 36th Wing career assistance advisor, speaks to a class of Noncommissioned officers during a professional enhancement seminar at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Oct. 22, 2021. Crandell’s role as a career assistance advisor is to be a counselor to all Airmen and responsible for providing professional development opportunities to help strengthen their leadership skills, teamwork, followership and communication. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Breanna Gossett)

