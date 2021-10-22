Andersen AFB hosts a NCO Professional Enhancement Seminar

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Regina Bailey, assigned to the 736th Security Forces Squadron, lectures a class of Noncommissioned Officers during a Professional Enhancement Seminar at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Oct. 22, 2021. Bailey is instructing the NCOs on how to delegate work within their office intended to help them create a better, stress-free work environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Breanna Gossett)

