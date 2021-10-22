U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Regina Bailey, assigned to the 736th Security Forces Squadron, lectures a class of Noncommissioned Officers during a Professional Enhancement Seminar at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Oct. 22, 2021. Bailey is instructing the NCOs on how to delegate work within their office intended to help them create a better, stress-free work environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Breanna Gossett)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2021 19:31
|Photo ID:
|6900522
|VIRIN:
|211022-F-MH881-1696
|Resolution:
|4623x3076
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Andersen AFB hosts a NCO Professional Enhancement Seminar [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Breanna Gossett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
