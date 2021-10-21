Brig. Gen. Wilson congratulates Dania Aponte

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Dwayne Wilson, commanding general of the Georgia Army National Guard, congratulates Dania Aponte Oct. 21, 2021, at Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Georgia. Aponte retired after 30 years of employment with the state of Georgia. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Amari Johnson)
