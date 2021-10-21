Mr. Joe Ferrero congratulates Dania Aponte

Mr. Joe Ferrero, Deputy Adjutant General of the Georgia National Guard, congratulates Dania Aponte Oct. 21, 2021, at Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Georgia. Aponte retired after 30 years of employment with the state of Georgia. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Amari Johnson)

