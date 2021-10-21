Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dania Aponte recieves Georgia Flag [Image 2 of 5]

    Dania Aponte recieves Georgia Flag

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Amari Johnson 

    Georgia National Guard

    U.S. Army Col. Perry Carter, director of construction and facilities management, Georgia Department of Defense, awards the Georgia flag to Dania Aponte, Oct. 21, 2021, at Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Georgia. Aponte retired after 30 years of employment with the state of Georgia. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Amari Johnson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dania Aponte recieves Georgia Flag [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Amari Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

