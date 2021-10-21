U.S. Army Col. Perry Carter, director of construction and facilities management, Georgia Department of Defense, awards the Georgia flag to Dania Aponte, Oct. 21, 2021, at Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Georgia. Aponte retired after 30 years of employment with the state of Georgia. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Amari Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2021 16:38
|Photo ID:
|6900308
|VIRIN:
|211021-Z-CY621-1007
|Resolution:
|2011x1460
|Size:
|488.61 KB
|Location:
|MARIETTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dania Aponte recieves Georgia Flag [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Amari Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
