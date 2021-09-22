Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Wing Spotlight — Airman excels in air traffic control [Image 4 of 4]

    3rd Wing Spotlight — Airman excels in air traffic control

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jordan Smith 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ean Holt, a 3rd Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller apprentice, trains in the air traffic control tower at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 22, 2021. Holt completed five of eight air traffic control trainings 55% ahead of schedule with a 95.4% test average and is on the path to become an ATC trainer once he earns his ATC certification. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Smith)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 10.21.2021 16:21
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    air traffic control
    STEM
    aviation
    ATC
    Alaska Aviation Museum
    3rd WG Spotlight

