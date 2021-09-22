U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ean Holt, a 3rd Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller apprentice, poses in the air traffic control tower at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 22, 2021. Holt completed five of eight air traffic control trainings 55% ahead of schedule with a 95.4% test average and is on the path to become an ATC trainer once he earns his ATC certification. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Smith)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2021 16:21
|Photo ID:
|6900276
|VIRIN:
|210922-F-SI716-1012
|Resolution:
|4249x5948
|Size:
|4.05 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Wing Spotlight — Airman excels in air traffic control [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jordan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
3rd Wing Spotlight — Airman excels in air traffic control
LEAVE A COMMENT