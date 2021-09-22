3rd Wing Spotlight — Airman excels in air traffic control

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ean Holt, a 3rd Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller apprentice, trains in the air traffic control tower at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 22, 2021. Holt completed five of eight air traffic control trainings 55% ahead of schedule with a 95.4% test average and is on the path to become an ATC trainer once he earns his ATC certification. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Smith)

