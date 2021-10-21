Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SNCO PES welcomes new master sergeants [Image 3 of 3]

    SNCO PES welcomes new master sergeants

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jasmine Barnes 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Russell Cook, 23rd Wing commander, addresses the audience during a Senior Noncommissioned Officer Professional Enhancement Seminar at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Oct. 20, 2021. The three-day seminar was designed to develop various professional skills and allow new senior NCOs to network with each other. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2021
    Date Posted: 10.21.2021 15:17
    Photo ID: 6900038
    VIRIN: 211021-F-CX880-1027
    Resolution: 4168x2778
    Size: 7.53 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SNCO PES welcomes new master sergeants [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Jasmine Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SNCO PES welcomes new master sergeants
    SNCO PES welcomes new master sergeants
    SNCO PES welcomes new master sergeants

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    Moody Air Force Base
    USAF
    93rd AGOW
    Flying Tigers
    23rd Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT