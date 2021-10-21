U.S. Air Force Col. Russell Cook, 23rd Wing commander, addresses the audience during a Senior Noncommissioned Officer Professional Enhancement Seminar at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Oct. 20, 2021. The three-day seminar was designed to develop various professional skills and allow new senior NCOs to network with each other. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2021 15:17
|Photo ID:
|6900038
|VIRIN:
|211021-F-CX880-1027
|Resolution:
|4168x2778
|Size:
|7.53 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SNCO PES welcomes new master sergeants [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Jasmine Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
