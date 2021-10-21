SNCO PES welcomes new master sergeants

U.S. Air Force Col. Russell Cook, 23rd Wing commander, addresses the audience during a Senior Noncommissioned Officer Professional Enhancement Seminar at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Oct. 20, 2021. The three-day seminar was designed to develop various professional skills and allow new senior NCOs to network with each other. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)

