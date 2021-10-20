U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Steven Haro, Senior Noncommissioned Officer Professional Enhancement Seminar instructor, addresses the audience during a leadership exercise at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Oct. 20, 2021. During the seminar, attendees learned about decision-making, career guidance and conflict resolution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2021 15:17
|Photo ID:
|6900037
|VIRIN:
|211020-F-CX880-1019
|Resolution:
|4844x3229
|Size:
|9.65 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SNCO PES welcomes new master sergeants [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Jasmine Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
