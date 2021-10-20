U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Steven Haro, Senior Noncommissioned Officer Professional Enhancement Seminar instructor, conducts a briefing at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Oct. 20, 2021. SNCO PES is designed to introduce master sergeant selects to the senior NCO tier of the enlisted force structure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2021 15:17
|Photo ID:
|6900036
|VIRIN:
|211020-F-CX880-1015
|Resolution:
|3925x2616
|Size:
|7.34 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SNCO PES welcomes new master sergeants [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Jasmine Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT