U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Steven Haro, Senior Noncommissioned Officer Professional Enhancement Seminar instructor, conducts a briefing at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Oct. 20, 2021. SNCO PES is designed to introduce master sergeant selects to the senior NCO tier of the enlisted force structure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.20.2021 Date Posted: 10.21.2021 15:17 Photo ID: 6900036 VIRIN: 211020-F-CX880-1015 Resolution: 3925x2616 Size: 7.34 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SNCO PES welcomes new master sergeants [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Jasmine Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.