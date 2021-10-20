Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SNCO PES welcomes new master sergeants [Image 1 of 3]

    SNCO PES welcomes new master sergeants

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jasmine Barnes 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Steven Haro, Senior Noncommissioned Officer Professional Enhancement Seminar instructor, conducts a briefing at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Oct. 20, 2021. SNCO PES is designed to introduce master sergeant selects to the senior NCO tier of the enlisted force structure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)

    ACC
    Moody Air Force Base
    USAF
    93rd AGOW
    Flying Tigers
    23rd Wing

