Andersen AFB supports ACE Reaper

An MQ- Reaper takes off from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Oct. 5, 2021. MQ-9 training primarily occurs over land but ACE Reaper is testing the capabilities of using MQ-9s over water to demonstrate our readiness in any environment. The purpose of ACE Reaper is to demonstrate the MQ-9’s capabilities and service members’ abilities to rapidly mobilize and integrate across multiple domains. The exercise also serves as an opportunity to train in a maritime environment and in a different airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox)

