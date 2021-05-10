Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Andersen AFB supports ACE Reaper [Image 10 of 11]

    Andersen AFB supports ACE Reaper

    UNITED STATES

    10.05.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    An MQ- Reaper takes off from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Oct. 5, 2021. MQ-9 training primarily occurs over land but ACE Reaper is testing the capabilities of using MQ-9s over water to demonstrate our readiness in any environment. The purpose of ACE Reaper is to demonstrate the MQ-9’s capabilities and service members’ abilities to rapidly mobilize and integrate across multiple domains. The exercise also serves as an opportunity to train in a maritime environment and in a different airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2021
    Date Posted: 10.21.2021 11:34
    Photo ID: 6898902
    VIRIN: 211005-F-ZP572-1009
    Resolution: 2099x1281
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    Guam
    MQ-9 Reaper
    MQ-9
    Hawaii
    556th Test and Evaluation Squadron
    ACE Reaper

