    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Andersen AFB supports ACE Reaper [Image 3 of 11]

    Andersen AFB supports ACE Reaper

    UNITED STATES

    10.04.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Sparks 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 556th Test and Evaluation Squadron preflight a MQ-9 Reaper at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Oct. 4, 2021. The Reaper was flown from Marine Corps Base, Hawaii, during its participation in Exercise Ace Reaper. The purpose of ACE Reaper is to demonstrate the MQ-9’s capabilities and service members’ abilities to rapidly mobilize and integrate across multiple domains. The exercise also serves as an opportunity to train in a maritime environment and in a different airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2021
    Date Posted: 10.21.2021 11:33
    Photo ID: 6898891
    VIRIN: 211004-F-ZP572-1030
    Resolution: 2945x1830
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Andersen AFB supports ACE Reaper [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Christopher Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Guam
    MQ-9 Reaper
    MQ-9
    Hawaii
    556th Test and Evaluation Squadron
    ACE Reaper

