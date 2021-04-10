Andersen AFB supports ACE Reaper

Airmen from the 556th Test and Evaluation Squadron preflight a MQ-9 Reaper at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Oct. 4, 2021. The Reaper was flown from Marine Corps Base, Hawaii, during its participation in Exercise Ace Reaper. The purpose of ACE Reaper is to demonstrate the MQ-9’s capabilities and service members’ abilities to rapidly mobilize and integrate across multiple domains. The exercise also serves as an opportunity to train in a maritime environment and in a different airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox)

