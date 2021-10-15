Airlift key to agile mobility during Castle Forge

U.S. Air Force Airmen wait to board a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, during operation Castle Forge at Larissa Air Base, Greece, Oct. 15, 2021. The airlift supports Castle Forge’s objective of demonstrating the joint force’s combined ability to respond in times of crisis with a flexible, reassuring presence (U.S. Air force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blair).

