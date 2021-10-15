U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Noah Coronel-Yamamoto, a flying crew chief with the 37th Airlift Squadron, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, stows roller stations on a C-130J Super Hercules to on-load rolling stock cargo during operation Castle Forge at Larissa, Greece, Oct. 15, 2021. The airlift supports Castle Forge’s objective of demonstrating the joint force’s combined ability to respond in times of crisis with a flexible, reassuring presence (U.S. Air force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blair).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.15.2021 Date Posted: 10.21.2021 07:45 Photo ID: 6897681 VIRIN: 211015-F-EZ112-0036 Resolution: 6376x4255 Size: 3.14 MB Location: LARISA, GR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airlift key to agile mobility during Castle Forge [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Jessica Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.