    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airlift key to agile mobility during Castle Forge [Image 2 of 3]

    Airlift key to agile mobility during Castle Forge

    LARISA, GREECE

    10.15.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blair 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Noah Coronel-Yamamoto, a flying crew chief with the 37th Airlift Squadron, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, stows roller stations on a C-130J Super Hercules to on-load rolling stock cargo during operation Castle Forge at Larissa, Greece, Oct. 15, 2021. The airlift supports Castle Forge’s objective of demonstrating the joint force’s combined ability to respond in times of crisis with a flexible, reassuring presence (U.S. Air force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blair).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airlift key to agile mobility during Castle Forge [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Jessica Blair, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    NATO
    F-15
    Greece
    4FW
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    CastleForge

