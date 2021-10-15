Airlift key to agile mobility during Castle Forge

U.S Air Force Staff Sgt. Kyle Hodge, a C-130J Super Hercules flying crew chief with the 86th Airlift Maintenance Unit, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, performs a post flight walk-around during operation Castle Forge at Larissa Air Base, Greece, Oct. 15, 2021. The airlift supports Castle Forge’s objective of demonstrating the joint force’s combined ability to respond in times of crisis with a flexible, reassuring presence (U.S. Air force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blair).

